Mom and Dad were both residents of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston at the times of their passing. Mom since Feb. 22, 2018, and Dad since July 28, 2018.
Dad was born to Christ L. and Amanda (Humbert) Welle on March 19, 1933. Mom was born to Herman and Marie (Preull) Moening on Nov. 21, 1935. Both were born in the Melrose, Minn., hospital. Mom lived in Melrose, and Dad lived in neighboring Cold Spring, Minn.
As a young boy he worked on the farm, tending to the chickens in the hatchery. Mom helped with her six siblings and in the family garden.
Dad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 to serve in Korean conflict as a tailgunner and back-up navigator on Boeing B-29s out of Yokota Air Base in Japan as a member of the 343 Bomb Squadron of the 98th Bomb Wing. He was honorably discharged in 1953. During this time, Mom finished high school and went to Minneapolis to work in a steno pool of a large corporation.
Returning from the Air Force, Dad worked as a roving harvest worker across Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and wound up working at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston from 1954 to 1955. He eventually returned to Melrose. After a time, he married Phyllis A. Moening on May 2, 1958, in St. Boniface Church (now St. Mary’s) in Melrose.
He started working in the insurance field in Minneapolis while they had my sister and me (Jeffrey). We lived in the Minneapolis suburbs of Columbia Heights and Fridley. In 1969, he took a job with Allstate Insurance and moved the family to Lewiston. He worked for them for 21 years, making a lifetime of friends, retiring in 1990. During this time, Mom was a stay-at-home mom. She never turned away any of our friends who came over for an afternoon snack and every blade of grass was accounted for.
Mom and Dad did lots of things together: golfing, fishing, camping, dancing and entertaining. During the late ’80s and early ’90s, they could be found at “Lilard’s Campground” above Dent Acres nearly every weekend, making many friends that carried over to their last years at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
They were members of many group organizations, such as the Elks, Moose and Eagles, and were parishioners at St. Stanislaus parish.
They are survived by daughter Lisa Welle-Hjaltelin, of Post Falls; son Jeffrey Welle, of Lewiston; grandsons Sam Palmer, Tyler Hjaltelin and Eric Hjaltelin; granddaughters Amanda Welle and Courtney Welle; Dan Welle, Dad’s brother, and wife Peg, of Fargo, N.D.; Mom’s brothers and sisters, Ron Moening and wife Fran, from Bloomington, Minn., Linda Doble and husband Jeff, of Lakeville, Minn., and Butch Moening and wife Lea, of Cottage Grove, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom and Dad were preceded in death by their parents and brothers and sisters, Donna Welle, Marion and Don Rehkamp, Gladys and Ray Kleber, Marv and Carol Moening, Richard and Molly Moening and Mila Moening.
Mom passed Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from complications of strokes and dementia. Dad passed Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of complications of age, service-related injuries and most likely a broken heart.
No public service is planned. Donations may be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home here in Lewiston in their names.