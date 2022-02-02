Phillip Gregory Fowler, 63, of Anatone, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston because of an aneurysm.
Phillip was born May 22, 1958, in Potsdam, N.Y. He graduated from high school in Warsaw, Mo.
He lived in Anatone for 31 years. He was a local No. 14 journeyman ironworker until April 30, 1985, and then started working for Washington State Department of Transportation.
Phillip was married to Katherine L. Fowler for 43 years. Kathy and Phillip met while working at Hanford. He was an ironworker and she was a document control clerk. Phillip enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting firewood — he enjoyed building and working with his hands.
Phillip is survived by his spouse, Katherine Fowler, of Anatone; sons, Michael Phillip Fowler, of Winnemucca, Nev., and Ryan James Fowler, of Longview, Wash.; brothers, Howard “Skip,” of Kennewick, John, of South Carolina, Hugh, of Missouri, George “Sandy,” of Missouri; granddaughter, Faith Katherine Fowler, and grandson, Luke Ryan Fowler, both of Longview; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard J. Fowler, and mother, Patricia Fowler.
Services will be held later in summer 2022, to be announced.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.