Phillip Eugene Kolar Sr. passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Newport Hospital.
Phillip was born May 25, 1933, in Sheldon, Wis., to Joseph and Cecilia Kolar. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rose Jay. They had four children, Patricia, Phillip Jr., Brian and Paula.
He loved life, German beer, hunting and camping. According to Phil, he never had much to say! (funny one!)
Phillip was a life member of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of Disabled Veterans of America and a proud member of the NRA.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecilia Kolar; his wife of 59 years, Mary Rose; son Brian; and granddaughter Hannah.
His is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Anne), Joseph, Virginia, John (Kathy), David (Connie), Richard (Darlene), and Theresa (John); his children, Patricia (Bill) Christman, Phillip (Karen) Kolar Jr. and Paula (Arne) Kolar; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Woodlands Cemetery at a later date.