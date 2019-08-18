Phillip Allen Walters, 71, passed from this Earth Friday, July 26, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.
Phil was born June 29, 1948, to Bruce and Helen Walters, in Council, Idaho. Raised on a ranch in Riggins, he attended and graduated from Riggins High School in 1966, and served in the U.S. Army, an experience that included a tour in Vietnam.
Phil returned from his tour of duty, married Lynette Hudson on May 15, 1971, and continued the family ranching business. Blessed with three children, Phil moved his family from Riggins to the place his family would primarily call home, New Meadows. Phil’s children grew up ranching, just as he had.
He expanded his opportunities by owning and operating his own logging company, Walters Logging. Upon Phil’s retirement in 2000 and many grandchildren later, he and Lynette relocated to Lewiston, where Phil spent many of his days golfing and entertaining family and friends in their home. Phil had a zest for life and a love for his family, who he was surrounded by through his last days on Earth. He was a beloved husband, father, papa, brother and friend.
Phil is survived by his wife, Lynette Walters; children Wes (Melissa) Walters, Davette Walters and Claudia (Rusty) Bentz; grandchildren Tyler Bentz, Phillip Walters, Lexy Walters, Tater Bentz, Parker Walters, Yvette Keller, Tuff Bentz, JJ Keller, Raynee Bentz and Odin Walters; brothers Bruce (Arlene) Walters and Kenny (Tammy) Walters; and sisters Johanna (John) Wilske and Georgie (Chuck) Vogelson. His memory will be cherished and he will be loved always.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Moose Lodge No. 751, 814 Sixth St., Clarkston. A covered-dish dinner will follow. Please dress casually. Thank you all for being a part of Phil’s life.