Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City, left this world Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, for better trails, perfect snow and off-road vehicles that don’t require maintenance. With his passing, the ground squirrels of Idaho County can rest easy.
Phil was born June 6, 1959, the eldest child of Larry and Bettie Ruzicka, followed by younger siblings Denise (Barry) Blevins, of Moscow, Cheryl Simons, of Yoncalla, Ore., and Jon (Michelle) Ruzicka, of Boise.
Through his many jobs, he became a highly requested handyman and worked for many people in Elk City. His favorite job was running the Elk City Store with his dear friends, Jessica and Damian.
He married Terri Rorvig in 1981 and had two sons. Phil and Terri divorced and years later he was married to Kathy Elberson until they were happily divorced in 2012, and remained good friends until the end.
Phil was the proud father of two loving sons, Ryan (Randi), of Boise, and Michael, of Grangeville. He was the best uncle to Reece, Aubrie, Megan, Ben, Adam and Eric. But his greatest joy came from his three incredible grandchildren: MiKayla, Teighan and Brady. The family’s favorite memories of Phil include his love of motorcycles, snowmobiles, Scooby Doo, Star Trek, foosball, loud music, the Buffalo Hump, chocolate chips, peanut M&M’s, playing cards/board games, full moons and bonfires. Phil loved all his family fiercely and was an amazing son, brother, father, uncle and a fabulous “Papa Phil.” He was a true friend to all who knew him. His smile, laughter and hugs will be dearly missed by all of us. His father, Larry, and sister, Denise, preceded Phil in death.
There will be a celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 26 at Phil’s home in Elk City.
