Philip W. Presnell passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home in Mesa, Ariz. He was 96.
He was born to Naomi and George Presnell on March 18, 1923, in Craigmont. He graduated from Craigmont High in 1940 and then went to Lewis-Clark State College (then Lewis-Clark Normal School) on a basketball scholarship in 1941. In 1941, he transferred to the University of Idaho and studied accounting. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and was commissioned as an ensign. His ship was the USS San Juan, a 13-star ship.
He married Ruth Geddes, of Winchester, in 1944. After the war he returned to the UI and graduated in accounting. He first worked in Spokane and became a CPA. He moved to the Lewiston area in 1950 and established an accounting firm, now Presnell Gage and Company. He was active in the community as a member of the Lewiston Roundup Committee, a member of the Elks and Rotary Club, and active in the Boy Scouts program.
He was appointed by the governor to the State of Idaho Board of Accountancy in 1961. In 1966, he became a member of the ISCPA of Idaho and was a member of the American Institute of CPAs. He was also active in the Chamber of Commerce and was on the Committee of Peer Review Board. In 1988, he was in inducted in the UI Hall of Fame Alumni and a room in the Accounting School was named after him.
He was a great example of what a husband and father should be. He loved his family and was loved by them. He put them first and always made time to be with them. He liked to hunt and fish as well as go camping, and was a home gardener.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three of five children, Gregg Presnell, of Lewiston, Penny Mustard, of Mesa, Ariz., and Laurie Black, of Mesa, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He retired in 1988 and was an elder in The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. No formal service will be held.