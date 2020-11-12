Philip Gordon Church let slip his earthly bonds to touch the face of God on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He died as a result of sepsis.
Phil was born Oct. 7, 1957, to Frank and Betty Jo (Flerchinger) Church. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1976 and went to work at Potlatch until becoming disabled in 2003. After becoming disabled, he decided to go to school and was very proud the day he received his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Idaho. During his time at Potlatch, he was active in the union and managed to make friends on both sides of the table.
Phil enjoyed woodworking and volunteering with Boy Scouts and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. He was known for his skill in the kitchen, from cookies and breads to Idaho baked potato soup.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Jacob (Kindra), Sam (Haley) and Tom; 20 grandchildren; brothers Mike (Gloria), Mark (Linda) and Craig (Jodi); and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws.
A special thank you to all the people who took care of Phil the last several years. We are grateful for your skill, compassion and dedication to your patients. You have a special place in our hearts.
There will be a private family service with a celebration of Phil’s life later in summer of 2021.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice or to the Lions Club to help keep the star and cross shining on the “C.”
