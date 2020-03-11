Philip Alan Johnson, 63, of Cloverland, Wash., went out to spring pasture for the final time Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, from sepsis because of pneumonia and chronic kidney disease. Surrounded by family, he passed peacefully with his trademark half-smile on his face.
He was born Oct. 21, 1956, to Howard and Mary Lou (Taylor) Johnson, and was the youngest of five children to come home to the family homestead in Cloverland.
Phil was introduced to his future wife, Terrie, at Thanksgiving dinner in 1977, after he’d asked a friend if he had any cute cousins (Thanks, Darrell!). They married Aug. 12, 1978, and made their home at the Cloverland Ranch, adding three daughters to their family.
Phil devoted his life to honoring the tradition and legacy of his family, splitting his time between the family ranches in Enterprise, Weippe and Cloverland. He was actively involved in the Asotin County Cattleman’s Association and the Cloverland 4-H Club.
At the age of 32, Phil was diagnosed with kidney failure from a childhood infection and began a 30-year adventure managing a chronic disease while continuing to tend to his ranch and family. It was at another Thanksgiving dinner that Terrie’s cousins, Deanna and Debbie, asked to be allowed to be tested for kidney donation compatibility. Never one to impose on others, he gave his little smile, and much to our surprise, agreed. On New Year’s Eve 1998, Phil received the gift of a kidney from Terrie’s cousin, Deanna, which granted us nearly 20 extra years with him. We cannot thank her enough for this.
The last eight years of his life were filled with “near misses,” including a ruptured appendix which he called “just a little side ache,” a surprise kidney stone and several different types of cancer. We would tease him about it being time for his “periodic tune-up” when he finally agreed to come to the hospital. His resilience and refusal to give up were often remarked on. Even during this last illness, the desire to take care of his family was his primary focus.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Lou; and many dear friends and family members. He is survived by his wife and partner in everything, Terrie; daughters Andrea Johnson, Danielle (Rob) Sauve and Lydia Harris; grandchildren Kayla, Piper, Cheyenne (Max), Tommy, Kellen, Aaron, Harlee, Laine and Cora Rose; great-grandchildren Colt, Ryker and Kehlani; siblings Charlotte (Gary) Peterson, Brian (Carol), Craig (DawnAnn) and Gail (Ken); and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring, when the grass has greened and hopefully before the snakes come out. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/support. They also encourage everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.