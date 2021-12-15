Petrova Yvonne Ruark, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, just 12 hours shy of her 30th wedding anniversary to her husband Kirk Ruark. She is survived by her husband, her son Christopher, of Portland, Ore., sister Melissa Stambaugh, of Davenport, Okla., daughter Brittany Ruark, of Tri-Cities, Wash., three loving cats, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Petrova was a professional educator for 30 years, teaching in Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Oklahoma. Twenty of those years were spent teaching at both Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. She took great pride in her profession and commitment to helping others, and was an inspiration to her students. In her younger years, she traveled around the country, as well as abroad, spending two years in the Peace Corps living and working in Ecuador as an anthropologist. As much as she loved to travel, her heart was always in Oklahoma where she was born and where she grew up. In 2005, she moved back home to Oklahoma to finish her teaching career before retirement, and where she lived for the rest of her life close to her sisters Debra, Melissa and their families.
Petrova’s greatest loves throughout her life were her family and seeking knowledge to help others. A husband could not ask for a more loving and caring wife, a son a better mother and teacher, nor a sister a better friend. She did all things with love and compassion and taught those close to her to take the time to get to know the people around them to better understand the value of loving all people and life on this earth. She was a unique combination of fiercely intelligent, curious, passionate and caring, and those who knew her will always remember what she taught them.
But Petrova knew how to have fun, too, and was never afraid to be the first one to get up and dance when the music came on or laugh when she found something humorous. She was on a unique wavelength and those around her always knew she was a one of a kind. After retirement she lived a peaceful life in Tecumseh, Okla., taking great joy with Kirk in caring for dozens of cats in need, and talking weekly with her son about what she had learned in life and what she was still learning.
She was known for her warmth and kindness to everyone she met, and for her unwavering courage and faith no matter life’s challenges. She was a bright light of joy to those she shared her life with — funny and wise, with a smile they will never forget. She will always be loved and missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Davenport, Okla. All family and friends are invited to celebrate Petrova’s life.