Peter Robert Ledgerwood

Pete Ledgerwood of Pomeroy died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He was 61.
Pete was born June 22, 1960, in Pomeroy, to Dick and Catherine Ledgerwood and was raised in Garfield County. He was a proud member of the Class of 1978 and had many friends and family in Garfield County.
Pete had open-heart surgery at 5 years old and was never expected to live a full and active life. He was very active on the ranch and participated in most sports and extracurricular activities. He was active in FFA and showed the Reserve Champion Steer his senior year at the Spokane Jr. Livestock Show.
Pete attended Spokane Community College and later worked at various jobs in Garfield County and surrounding areas, mostly for farmers or chemical companies. In 1987, he was working in Garfield County and was in a severe car accident while on his way home. Life was never the same for Pete. He was in a coma for some time before recovering enough to live on his own with some assistance. Pete worked at Rico’s in Pullman as well as Orchard Lanes in Lewiston and many other odd jobs over those years.
Pete enjoyed a good game of pool and horseshoes along with the many family gatherings over the years. He participated regularly in the annual Broomstick Pool Tournament in Pomeroy and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Mariners, Gonzaga basketball, Seattle Seahawks and more.
His last years were spent at Memory Manor in Pomeroy, with the loving care of all the staff there. It was mentioned by many who knew him that he had a great smile and “sparkle” in those eyes.
Pete valued his nephew Larry Ledgerwood and all the visits and assistance that Larry provided in his final years. He embraced his Catholic faith and was grateful for Cindy Klaveano’s regular visits for prayer.
Pete is survived by brothers Jim and Colleen Ledgerwood, Dan Ledgerwood, Sam and Sheree Ledgerwood, all of Pomeroy. Ed and Kerri Ledgerwood of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Pat and Terri Ledgerwood of Kaneohe, Hawaii; and sisters Phyllis Hess of Spokane and Martha Lanman of Dayton. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, a benefit of a large family which he truly enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Catherine Ledgerwood, Mary Ledgerwood (twin of Martha), Jay Brooks (husband of Martha), Bruce Lanman (husband of Martha), and Rick Hess (Husband of Phyllis).
A service for Pete will be held at 11 a.m. March 18 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Pomeroy. A reception will follow at the Catholic School Hall immediately following the service. The online guest book is available to sign at merchantfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to Memory Manor in Pete’s name.