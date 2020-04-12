Peter Kinsey Torgerson, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Clarkston.
He was born May 22, 1953, to Ogden Carl and Patricia JoAnn Fobes Torgerson in Sioux City, Iowa. He was a gentleman from the start, as he let his twin sister, Lori Lynn, be born 13 minutes before him.
Shortly after Pete and Lori were born, the family moved to the Seattle area, where his father worked for Boeing and his mother was a nurse. The family became larger with the addition of Julie Ann and Jana Sue Marie during this time. Pete attended various elementary schools. During this time, his love for literature, music and the arts began. He was also a prolific reader of all genres and a devoted Christian.
While attending junior high, Pete took up the trombone. He always said it was a great attempt, but the guitar was his forte. In the summer of 1968, the family moved back to Sioux City. That fall, Pete started at Central High School (CHS). While sitting in 10th grade English class, an ornery and feisty long-haired redhead kept poking him in the back. He would turn around and get in trouble with the teacher, which made the redhead giggle. So began the relationship of Pete and Linda.
While in high school, Pete was involved in choir and musicals. He formed a rock band with his friends that performed for various events. He also worked at a car wash and a Jewish delicatessen. Prior to his high school graduation, in 1971, Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He went to boot camp in California and then was stationed on a nuclear sub tender in Dunoon, Scotland.
After five years of dating, Linda Wilson finally said yes and they were married Jan. 19, 1973, at the First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Their first year of marriage was spent in Dunoon. After his years of service, in 1976 Pete and Linda moved from Sioux City to Kalispell, Mont.
In Montana, Pete worked at K-Mart and then became an insurance salesman, a job which he hated. His next job was at a music store as a guitar salesman. He would also give lessons. He finally settled at Kalispell Regional Hospital as a baker and chef. These skills had been used when he was in the Navy. He had a love for cooking and the family enjoyed many great meals. His cooking expertise was used later on for drama rehearsals, cast parties and other big gatherings. Grandpa’s breakfasts will be missed, especially his crepe-like pancakes.
In April 1979, they welcomed their son, Christopher Ogden. While still working at Kalispell Regional Hospital, Pete received his associate’s degree from Flathead Valley Community College.
Pete and Linda sang for various weddings and events; the most memorable was singing at the Happy Hunky Bar outside of Whitefish, Mont. They also wrote a jingle for a commercial for the Flathead Valley Dairy Association. This was recorded by them and aired on local radio stations.
In June 1983, they welcomed their daughter, Patricia Belle, to the family. Pete stopped work and with the help of the G.I. Bill, finished his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Montana in Missoula.
In 1985, Pete and family moved to Clarkston, where he began teaching at Clarkston High School (CHS). This brought back memories from when he went to CHS in high school. He taught English, British and world literature, oral communications, summer school and theater class. For 27 years, he devoted his heart and many hours to his theater students, with theater performances and the Winter Ball. He also had students involved in chess club and sword fighting on the side. For several years, he would take his theater students to competition at the Inland Northwest Theater Arts Festival in Spokane and to the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Ore. Theater became his passion. The CHS Drama Club defined his career and the club became a home for students from all walks of life.
Pete and Linda started raising and showing registered Yorkshire terriers in 2006. This was a breed they fell in love with while living in Scotland. For health reasons, Pete had to step back from a career he loved in 2013. He would get up every morning and make Linda breakfast until she retired in 2015. Pete was a Life Member of the National Education Association and the Washington Education Association. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association.
Pete is survived by his wife, Linda, at the family home; son Christopher, of Clarkston; daughter Patricia (Ben) Brinegar, of Clarkston; sisters Lori Torgerson of Lewiston and Julie Head and Jana Torgerson of California; four grandchildren, Caitrianna Kinsey Dawn Torgerson, Alexandra Belle and Kinsey Mae Elizabeth Brinegar of Clarkston, and Christian Cody Torgerson of Olympia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial will take place at the Glacier Memorial Gardens in Kalispell. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in the Clarkston High School auditorium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Resource Center in Clarkston.