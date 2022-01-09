Peter J. Rossiter, age 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Lewiston from dementia.
He was born April 19, 1946, to Conn Rossiter and Carol Millar in Lowden, Wash. Later, they moved to Lewiston, where he attended Garfield School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965.
He went to work for CCI after high school and transitioned through several name changes before retiring in 2009 after 43 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Linda Weiss, in 1982, and they were married for 39 years.
He is survived by his wife; his two daughters from a previous marriage, Pamela Bazemone of Spokane, and Susan Lewis of Boise; brothers, Steve (Sharon) Rossiter of Lewiston, John Rossiter of Clarkston; sister Connie Alexander of Asotin; his best friend, Doug Glenn of Lewiston; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Pete.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Donna Rossiter.
At his request, there will be no service. Just remember the good times knowing him.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice, Ann Walton, Bree Poole and everyone at Generations Timber House for their exceptional care and compassion with Pete.