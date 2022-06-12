Peter Joel Bloomsburg of Spokane died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at age 62. Peter was born July 1, 1959, to Joseph and Beverly Bloomsburg. He is survived by his wife, Caitlin; his sons, Sam and Dave; and his seven brothers and sisters, Vicky, Walter, Dory, Ruth, Jeff, Anne and Gwen.
Peter was born in Moscow, but was raised in Lewiston. Every summer, he and the family would work at the family ranch on Lake Coeur d’Alene. From his parents, Peter got a tremendous capacity for work.
From his large and chaotic family, he got his ability to concentrate through any level of background noise. It might have been this big family that gave him his natural rapport with children; from an army of nieces and nephews to his own sons, to the innumerable children for whom he was like a father.
Peter’s father, Joseph, had been a failed hog farmer, a math professor, and, in his youth, a wrestler. When Peter graduated Lewiston High School in 1977, he was an accomplished wrestler, and in 1995, he earned his Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Idaho, officially retiring from his own failed attempt to become a hog farmer. As a wrestler, he had an uncompromising style. He was called robotic; his glare, unemotional. Peter said he didn’t mean to glare, but just couldn’t see without his glasses. In mathematics, he hoped a career teaching would save him from ending up in some place like Seattle.
In 1996, Peter moved to Seattle with his new wife, Caitlin, a fellow U of I grad, and his two young sons.
About marriage, Peter often said his parents made it look easy; Peter’s sons say that Peter did not, but still made it look worth doing. In Seattle, Peter brought up his new family, but every summer he brought his sons to the family ranch on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
In Seattle, Peter was a math teacher at Bellevue College from 1996-2018. His uncompromising pursuit of his sense of duty and professionalism eventually soured his relationship with the college. His early retirement was celebrated by friends and family, and by the math department, though not in the same way.
Upon retirement, Peter and Caitlin moved to Spokane. Peter took up the twin hobbies of gardening and home renovation, and became caretaker of the family ranch on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Peter was the sort of man who could do anything, and he did. He was personally humble, and bold in defending ideas. He loved most talking politics with his friends or family, or anyone at all, really. He was prepared to return to the Lord, and his passing was peaceful.
A memorial for Peter will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at the Soaring Hawk Resort, 3201 ID-5, Plummer.
