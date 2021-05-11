Peter Irving Jacobs, 63, passed away early Sunday morning, April 18, 2021, at home with family members present.
He was born June 26, 1957, in Millington, Tenn., to Peter Elis and Patsy Jane Weaver Jacobs. As a teen, he accepted Christ as Lord and Savior and was baptized. He graduated from Kendrick in 1975. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force, then later served four years in the Navy.
He was a beloved husband, father, papa and an outstanding person. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky Jacobs; his son, Peter Mathew Jacobs; his bonus children, Judith Reichlin, Sandra Copenhaver and Gerald Grogan; his mother, Patsy Pitts; his older sister, Alice Kinser; his younger sister, Jane Richards; and the youngest brother, Colley Jacobs.
Peter’s celebration of life will be between 1-3:30 p.m. May 16 at Spalding Park. It will be a potluck, so bring a dish and let’s tell our favorite Pete stories.