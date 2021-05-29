Perry Lee Stipp, 76, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards, in Lewiston.
Perry was born Oct. 26, 1944, to Thaddeus Joseph Stipp and Christine M. Harris in Stark City, Mo. He was one of five children. He spent most of his young life in Missouri. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy for a short time. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He grew up wanting to be a cowboy, and did some saddle bronc riding in rodeos. Perry and his younger brother, Thadd, followed the rodeos and worked odd jobs along the way, including logging truck driving and even attending beauty school (to be close to the ladies.) Along the way, he caught a few and married. He had three children, Kimberly Carmen, Todd Noll and Stewart Stipp.
The rodeos took Perry to Oregon, where he met and married momma, Leta Ann Rogers-Clark. He had found the love of his life, and they married in August 1975. Together, they worked and traveled the country from Missouri to Alaska before finally settling in Idaho. He began building with his stepson, Michael Luther, and his brother-in-law, Arlene Rogers. Later on, he worked for the city of Lewiston Road Department and went back to school to further educate himself. He later became a building inspector, then arson investigator. He finally retired in 2006.
Perry enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, gardening and remodeling their home of 37 years. He was a kind grandfather and had a special bond with grandson, Colton Clark.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donny; sister Nona; wife Leta; stepdaughter Tammy Johnston; and grandson Trevor J. Morton. He is survived by his children, Todd, Stewart and Kimberly; stepchildren Michael (Lorena) Luther, Patty Luther and Katherine “K.C.” Clark; and brother Denny (Kay) Stipp, of Missouri, and Christopher (Kellie) Stipp, of Arkansas.
A memorial is set for 11 a.m. June 1 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. Food will be served.
You may sign the online guestbook at merchantmemorialgroup.com.