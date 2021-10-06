To say that Perk Lyda came from humble beginnings would be a major understatement. Born in Cedar City, Utah, March 20, 1928, Percy “Perk” Lyda passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, peacefully in Orofino.
Perk was the third child of Perry and Pricilla “Pris” Lyda. A child of the Depression era, like thousands of others, their family was terribly poor. From Utah, the family moved to Asotin to be closer to grandparents; Sam was born there. Baby Clayton was born in their first home in Orofino, which was located on Canada Hill. After that, in Perk’s own words: “We moved from one shack to another in Orofino, paying $5/month in rent.” Perk’s youngest sibling, Betty Lou, was born in the shack closest to the Tabernacle Church.
The family circumstances were getting worse; something had to change. According to Perk, at the age of 5, he, his older brother Jess, and sister Lorie (Luh-ree) were taken to Lewiston to the Hurlburt Mansion: The Children’s Home. They were there for three years; and by all accounts, those years were a very positive influence on the adults they were to become.
After two years of high school, he quit and, in December 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy. His tour of duty was all about helping to clean up and rebuild Guam. He thought it was a good deployment; he felt they had made a difference for the people of the island. He was always very patriotic and considered his time in the service the basis for his continued growth as a man physically, mentally, spiritually.
Three years later, Perk returned to Orofino and went to work in the woods. While out at logging camp, he shot a deer. Since they had to be at work, one of the guys suggested taking it to his friend Blaine Bonner’s place to hang. When Perk knocked, a girl answered the door. She was the cutest little thing Perk had ever seen. He completely forgot he was holding a bloody deer, but he never forgot the girl. They started dating. Perk asked her to the movies, to go roller-skating, to dinner, to marry him. They were married July 15, 1949, in Orofino. They had one daughter, Kathy Ann Lyda. Kathy loved to be outside, so they spent most of their time working and playing in the beautiful Clearwater Country of Idaho. Perk reflected in his life story that “It was a good life.”
Doris and Perk were both creative, hard-working individuals and loved the challenge of a new business opportunity. They made a success of several entrepreneurial endeavors, including a lucrative Christmas tree farm and busy fishing guide business with many well-known clients. In 1990, they sold the tree farm and Perk went to work as an equipment operator on Dworshak Dam for the Corps of Engineers.
Perk and Doris loved music and also loved to travel. They went to Nashville, where they made many good friends and were guests backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. Late in life, Perk bought a guitar and took lessons. He became very proficient, and they decided to start weekly jam sessions in their large shop where some 50-plus musicians loved to gather.
They never forgot their humble beginnings and often helped young people to get a better start in life. They loved animals and never were without a dog, preferably a small one with good manners that liked to travel. Kathy and Doris both had to leave Perk early because of cancer and he found solace in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was baptized Aug. 6, 2016, thus joining the church of his ancestors. ”It was a very spiritual moment in my life.”
Please join us for a celebration of Perk’s “life well lived” at 11 a.m. Saturday at Orofino Cemetery on U.S. Highway 12. A luncheon will follow at the Orofino Ward with more music, good food and sharing. In lieu of flowers and cards, Perk asks you to consider a donation to your local Humane Society.