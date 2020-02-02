Penny Towles, 82, a resident of Heron, Mont., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, of natural causes.
She was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Chewelah, Wash., to Glenn and Elaine Hill, where she lived until her marriage to James “Jim” Towles on Dec. 29, 1953.
Penny traveled with her husband while he served a stint in the U.S. Navy. They later resided and began their family in Davenport, Wash., and then lived in Noxon, Mont., and Lewiston. Some years after Jim died in 1987, Penny moved to Heron, Mont., where she lived until her death.
Penny enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, boating and taking road trips. She had many special memories of the times while living in Lewiston when her grandchildren would come visit and play in her pool for hours on end, where they would enjoy an endless supply of ice cream and delicious meals. She was also very fond of and enjoyed her family of cats throughout the years.
Penny was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters. She is survived by four children, Ron Towles, of New Mexico; Sharon (Gary) Wilson and Joy (Tom) Wilson, both of Heron, Mont.; and Karen Towles, of Lewiston; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.
At Penny’s request, no services will be held and a private gathering of family will occur at a later time.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint, Idaho, is handling the arrangements. Please visit Penny’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.