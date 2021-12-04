Peggy Lou Jones Moxley Ott, 94, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from Pneumonia at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston.
Peggy was born May 8, 1927, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston to Estyn and Adelia Stone Jones. She grew up as a farm girl, milking cows and riding horses, but she didn’t learn to cook. The farm was on Montgomery Ridge by Anatone. She graduated from Anatone High School in 1946. She married John Moxley in 1949 and lived in Lewiston. A son, Larry K. Moxley, was born to them Aug. 31, 1950. John and Peggy enjoyed traveling around square dancing in the 1960s. They divorced in 1966. She later married Daryl Ott and enjoyed going to the Eagles and socializing with everyone. Several years later, they divorced.
Both John and Daryl were the family cook. Once she baked a cake but couldn’t figure out why it was not raising like it should — turned out, she was baking the frosting mix.
She worked as a bookkeeper at Floyd Harvey’s Insurance and Lou Bell Motors, then she worked 24 years for the Lewiston Independent School District. When she retired, she started volunteering with the Pink Ladies at St. Joseph Hospital for many years until her health declined.
Peggy was a strong, independent woman. Peggy had cats for many years. She enjoyed decorating her yard and house, always wanted to look nice and had her hair done, pretty clothes and jewelry. She collected crystal figurines for many years. She was really close to her sister, Joye Lynn, and niece Judy Karlberg.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joye Lynn and brother Kent Jones. She is survived by her son, Larry Moxley (Carmen); granddaughters Wendy Elliot (Dan) and Andrea Cook (Dave); great-grandkids Kasen and Saryn Elliot and Levi and Kinzie Cook; along with nieces and nephews.
A small family gathering will be held next spring.
The family would like to thank the nurses who helped Peggy at Prestige and Evergreen Estates over the last 15 years.