Peggy Jo Herres, 68, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Garfield County Memorial Hospital, in Pomeroy.
Peggy Jo Brons was born Aug. 3, 1951, in Yakima, to Floyd and Margaret Brons. She attended Outlook Grade School and Sunnyside High School. After graduation, she attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane. Peggy graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in the spring of 1973. She immediately began working at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
That following fall, Steve Herres and Peggy were married Nov. 3, 1973, and moved to Pomeroy. Steve worked on the family farm and Peggy began working at Garfield County Memorial Hospital. They had sons Ryan, Tom and Nick, all born in Pomeroy. The family then moved to Starbuck, Wash., to farm the ground for Herres Land Co., in the Pomeroy, Dayton and Starbuck area. Peggy went to work at Dayton General Hospital, where she served as a registered nurse for more than 20 years.
Peggy’s entire nursing career also included time at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She loved being a nurse, but was especially fond of serving her patients in the recovery room. Steve and Peggy returned to Pomeroy in 1992, where their sons all attended and graduated Pomeroy High School.
Peggy was her three sons’ biggest fan, and anyone who attended any of her boys’ sporting events knew it. She was a proud football and wrestling mom and hosted many team dinners. Peggy eventually retired to enjoy her family full time, which was first and foremost in her heart. The annual “Pig Roast” at the Brons family farm in Outlook, Wash., was a particular favorite event of Peggy’s. She also enjoyed traveling with husband Steve in their motorhome and spending time with her three sons and their families, which included seven grandchildren. Peggy’s brother, Steve Brons, and his wife, Bonnie, often joined in on the traveling adventures, and while home, Peggy and her sister, Linda McKeirnan, could often be found side by side.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Floyd and Margaret Brons. She is survived by her husband, Steve; sons Ryan (Heather) Herres, of Spokane, Tom (Danielle) Herres, of Seibert, Colo., and Nick (Piper) Herres, of Pomeroy; brother Steve (Bonnie) Brons, of LaPine, Ore.; and sister Linda (Jim) McKeirnan, of Pomeroy; grandchildren Logan (14), Carter (13), Henry (6), Madison (12), Teagan (5), Jillian (14) and Kyzer (11); along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom had a special place in Peggy’s heart.
Any contributions or donations can be made in Peggy’s name to the Holy Rosary Altar Society in Pomeroy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy. The burial, at the Catholic Cemetery, will immediately follow the service, with a dinner at the Catholic School following that in Pomeroy.