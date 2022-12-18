Peggy Jean Simpson passed away Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center because of cardiac arrest. She was 73 years young.
Peggy was the loving mother to one son, Wayne.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1949, in Lewiston, to Ralph and Lois Woody Tippett. Peggy was the second youngest of six children. She grew up in Asotin and graduated from high school there in 1968.
Following high school, she married her first husband, Lester Smith. A short time later, she met and married Thomas Simpson. They had one son, Wayne Thomas Simpson. They divorced three years later and Peggy never remarried. She did meet the love of her life, John Barnett in 1992, and they were together until the day the lord called her home.
Peggy worked various jobs early in her life. Her most enjoyable time was spent volunteering her time with her former daughter-in-law at her home daycare. There she was able to interact with numerous children of all ages, all of whom considered her and called her Grandma. She enjoyed yard selling with her friends on the weekends and playing Bunco.
Spending time with her family and traveling to various places with John and her son brought her great joy. Most notably, a trip to South Dakota, a George Strait concert, a Seattle Seahawks game, and trips to the Oregon coast. She was also a Gonzaga basketball fan.
At Christmas, her most favorite gifts to give were the pajamas she would give to the youngest of her two granddaughters and her four great-granddaughters.
Peggy is survived by her love, John Barnett; son Wayne Simpson (Annette); granddaughters Hillary Jones and Ryann Schraufnagel; four great-granddaughters; her three sisters, Arelene Mullins, Audrey Sinner (Al) and Penny Cahoone; and two brothers Ben Tippett and Norman Tippett (Cheryl).
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Tippett, and mother, Lois Woody Tippett; brothers-in-law Tom Mullins and Bill Cahoone; sister-in-law Jackie Tippett.
There will be a celebration of life with a potluck meal at 11 a.m. May 13 at the Guy Bennett Building at the Asotin County Fairgrounds in Asotin.
