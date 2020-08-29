Peggy Ann Foster, 66, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Peggy’s faith sustained her during several health issues that spanned over almost three decades and included multiple heart issues, breast cancer and kidney problems. She succumbed to complications from dialysis.
She was born Jan. 21, 1954, to Clarence and Laura Gross, in Sioux Falls, S.D. She graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1972, and then attended Stewart’s Cosmetology School in Sioux Falls. She married Thomas Foster on June 2, 1979.
Peggy’s passions included her faith, family, friends and her chosen profession in the beauty industry. She and her family attended Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston. She and her husband moved to Fernwood, Idaho, after they retired in 2015, until Tom’s death in August of 2019. They loved hosting parties on Tuesday nights with friends — they had potlucks and played pool. Spending time with her son, his girlfriend, her daughter and granddaughter was also very important to her. Peggy also loved going to lunch with girlfriends on occasion. Peggy loved to travel. Her favorite vacations included trips to Alaska and Hawaii, but she especially loved visiting South Dakota with her husband, daughter and son to see friends and family. She also loved traveling to California to see and shop with her long-time “bff,” Karen Brannan.
She became a cosmetology instructor after she graduated from Stewart’s. She managed Headmasters School of Hair Design before purchasing the Lewiston school in 1999. She loved exchanging and brainstorming with her mentor, Miki Wick-Gilbertz, who she worked for at Headmasters until she bought the school from her when Miki retired. Peggy knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be a cosmetologist. She loved teaching students about hair, skin and nails. Many of her students stayed in contact with her upon graduating from cosmetology school because of her desire to help them succeed. She sold the school a few years ago to retire and pursue other interests.
Peggy worked part time for the National Accrediting Commission of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences (NACAS) as a part of accreditation teams that reviewed cosmetology schools across the United States for more than a decade until her death. She stayed in “her” industry for 47 years. She also loved being a small-business owner and often served as a coach and mentor for those wanting to start their own businesses. Peggy took many business classes in the area of entrepreneurship, marketing, leadership, etc., because she was a lifelong learner who loved to know as much as possible. It was important to her to run the school to the best of her ability.
She believed in giving back to the community. Peggy was a board member for the Lewiston and Clarkston YWCA, a member of the Finance Committee for Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA), an avid supporter of Downtown Lewiston by helping with events like Crazy Days and Hot August Nights. She is a former member of the Idaho Cosmetology School Owner’s Group and the Region II Idaho Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) Advisory Committee. She liked getting together with Jill Thomas-Jorgenson, her “partner-in-crime” in both personal and professional endeavors. Many people called them Lucy and Ethel.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Justina; son Paul and his girlfriend, Kim Silflow; her 3-year-old granddaughter, Amyriah; grandson Garrett Bruna; and four sisters, Terry Pappin, Debbie Ruen, Kim Moos and Kalyn Buse.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence; mother Laura; husband Tom; and favorite aunt Agnes Stern Hofer.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church outside in the park. Please bring your lawn chairs.
Donations in Peggy’s name can be made to the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston or Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston, where she obtained her beloved dog, Buddy.