Pearl Marion (Brown) Bailey-Dielman

Pearl Marion Dielman, 109, left us to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Pearl was a resident at the Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston.
Pearl and her twin brother Earl were born Sept. 18, 1912, to Walter and Etna (Shaffer) Brown in Stevensville, Mont.
Pearl attended school through the eighth grade while helping with her siblings and doing chores around the homestead. She and her brother were number three and four out of 13 children and one of two sets of twins.
Pearl married Van Bailey in 1931 and moved to Missoula, Mont., and had a wheat farm where Pearl cooked for the hired hands. They had one daughter, Vanita in 1932. With the Depression being so bad it was hard to keep or get any kind of work, so they moved to Perry, Utah, where Van’s dad lived and where there was work on the wheat farms. They spent 7½ years in Utah, where they lived in Willard, Tremont and Blue Creek. They also lived and worked on a turkey farm for over a year. Then they moved to Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho, then to Copeland, Idaho, where they worked on a farm haying. Pearl also helped her husband milk multiple cows twice a day, then running the milk through a cream separator afterwards. Plus the canning she did that summer was enough to sink a battleship.
From there they moved to Oregon, living in St. Johns, on the east side of Portland, and Vernonia, where they bought and built on the land while working at a sawmill. Four years later, during WWII, they both went to work in Portland at the shipyard where Pearl was a crane operator until the war ended. They moved to Hall, Mont., then to Kalispell, Mont., Pearl and Vanita stayed in Kalispell after Pearl and Van divorced in 1946. On Oct. 1, 1949, Pearl married Byron Dielman. Byron had a small sawmill which Pearl went to work hooking the logs down a ramp and through the saw to make railroad ties. They sold the sawmill when Byron’s health started declining and spent the winters in Arizona gold mining. Pearl said they met a lot of nice people and some not so nice. They had a lot of unusual and very interesting experiences. They spent their summers in Shoup, Idaho, where she enjoyed climbing the mountains. When Byron’s health got worse they bought a little place in Columbia Falls, Mont., where Pearl went to work as a CNA in the Veterans Nursing Home until she retired to take care of her husband.
After Byron passed away Jan. 28, 1982, Pearl decided to move to Lewiston to be closer to her daughter and her family. Being without her husband was hard on her, so she got back into the LDS Church.
Pearl’s daughter Vanita passed away in 2014. Pearl lived on her own until she was 103. When she was tired of living by herself, she moved in with her granddaughter Debby and her family. She lived there for two years before going to Royal Plaza Care Center where she spent the next four years.
Pearl was funny, quick-witted, feisty and loved her high heels, wigs, hats, jewelry, getting her nails and hair done and dressing up. She loved spending time with family and cuddling the babies. She loved all sweets like smoothies, root beer, candy and especially ice cream.
Pearl enjoyed many different things over the years like riding horses, traveling, driving her 1960s Cadillac Coupe Deville, dancing, gardening, canning, quilting, making clothes, yodeling, playing solitaire, and watching Jeopardy, soap operas and the Hallmark Channel.
Pearl is survived by her sister, Doris Matz, of Anaconda, Mont., grandchildren Debby and Scott McLean of Lewiston, Terry and Donna Mayer of Lewiston, Bruce Paula Mayer of Bartlesville, Okla., and Tasha and Aaron Carper of Lewiston and granddaughter-in-law Doris Mayer of Logan, Utah; great-grandchildren Crystal Mayer, Josh and Heather Mayer, Robert Mayer, April Mayer, Erin Miyashiro, Tara Mayer, Bradley Mayer, Steven Mayer, Brock and Taylor Mayer, Jake McLean, Justin and Daryl Carper, and Austin Carper; 16 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Byron, daughter Vanita Mayer; son-in-law Werner Mayer; grandson Leroy Mayer; great-granddaughter Jessica Bateman; great-great-granddaughter Kennadee Bateman; her parents Walter and Etna Brown; her twin brother Earl Brown, twins Ray Brown and Faye Marshall, sisters Lucy Hawkins, Beatrice Richie, Ada Matthews and Nellie Stokes, brothers John (Riley) Brown, Walter (Jim) Brown, George (Bill) Brown and Homer Brown.
There will be a viewing from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The service will be at 4 p.m. followed by a reception on Friday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Columbia Falls Veterans Home Cemetery in Columbia Falls, Mont.