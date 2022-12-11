Pearl (Cole) Waltari, 79, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cascadia of Clarkston.
She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Floyd County, Ky., to Arthur Cole and Myrtle (Tackett) Cole.
Pearl (Cole) Waltari, 79, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cascadia of Clarkston.
She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Floyd County, Ky., to Arthur Cole and Myrtle (Tackett) Cole.
Pearl married Ed on Jan. 13, 1962, in Ashtabula, Ohio. They had three sons, Edmond “Dana,” Rick and Jamie. The family lived in Ashtabula, until 1970, when they headed west, settling in Clarkston. Pearl worked many jobs throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, retiring from CCI/Speer.
Pearl first met Ed while drag racing cars in Ohio. Once in Clarkston, she was on several bowling teams. She enjoyed camping trips on the Snake River with family and friends and she spent a lot of time at Rick’s cabin in Anatone, in her final years of camping. Cooking for her family and friends made her happy. When she couldn’t cook any longer, she would sit in the kitchen and would tell the cook how to make it just like she did. One of her favorite things to do, was sitting outside her house on the Asotin Highway, watching for family and friends to drive by.
Grandma Pearl, as her grandchildren called her, loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She always looked forward to having them call, or stop by the house for a visit.
Pearl was a longtime member of the Clarkton Eagles and Clarkston Moose Lodge. She made many wonderful friendships through both organizations.
Pearl is survived by sons Rick (Summer) and Jamie and her grandchildren, Justin, Jarred, Jolene, Brittany, Molly, Tori, Keeton, Tanner, Katie and Maddie. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jaron, Trey, Major, Hadley, Iylah, Atticus and Waylon; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Dana, her sisters Roberta, Alma and Wanda and her brothers, Frank, Oscar and Jim.
Pearl will be laid to rest in the Asotin Cemetery with Ed and her eldest son.
There will not be a funeral at this time.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.