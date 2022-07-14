Payton Jo Blasingame was tragically taken from this earth on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
She was born June 5, 2003, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to Rusty Joe Blasingame and Erin Cathey Stamper. Payton Jo was the most adorable blonde-haired and big blue-eyed little sister to Macey Blasingame and Lance Antilla.
Payton Jo spent her 19 years raised here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, starting her education journey at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston, and then in 2012, Payton, Macey, their mom and bonus dad Charlie Stamper moved to their home on Gifford-Reubens Road in Culdesac. The girls switched to Webster Elementary where their nana, Sandi Axtell, lived across the street and they spent their mornings and afternoons with Nana until their mom was off work. Payton attended Jenifer Junior High School, where she participated in cheerleading, and then Lewiston High School.
Payton was a very hard worker and she understood what hard work attained both personally and in the workforce. Work challenged her and “she wasn’t afraid of it at all” says her father, Joe. Payton helped Joe on several of his construction jobs. Payton started working around 15 years old at Dairy Queen, grabbing as many hours as she could. She knew the value of a dollar and she knew how to save for what she wanted. In the summer of her sophomore year, Payton applied to the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) and was accepted to a job at Yellowstone. With nervous and anxious parents, Payton faced the challenge with her head high and worked extremely hard that summer, gaining experience, knowledge and a group of friends she referred to as her YCC family. The following summer, she did the YCC program again, this time in The Steins and Payette National Forests, and her accomplishment meant a lot to her. Payton worked at Roosters, Taco Time in Clarkston, her friend Amber’s dog kennel and had just gained a job at Salvation Army before her passing.
In the short 19 years, we were blessed to have her with us and we can say that Payton lived BIG, fearless and with true intent in life. Her sister Macey described her so perfectly, as fiercely independent. Payton Jo was a free spirit, she made her own path and definitely beat to her own drum with her strong beliefs and convictions in life. Payton had a thirst for knowledge and she was a sponge for information. She had a sincere love for books from a very young age, which was something her mom instilled in her, and they shared this passion together. Payton loved learning in her own way on her own terms. She could debate any topic and loved to with Charlie. If she didn’t have all the information at the time, it was a sure thing she would shortly and almost always had the upper hand. Payton was creative and artistic, she kept a journal for all her thoughts, drawings and ideas. She was private and appreciated for exactly who she was to each person she blessed to be close to her. Payton loved baking with her Nana for the holidays and it became a true tradition for them to share and for us to enjoy.
Payton loved camping with her family, especially the trips to North Fork with her mom and Charlie and backpacking with her dad. Payton appreciated the outdoors so much; she saw beauty in the sky, clouds, mountains, streams and animals that gave her an outlook on the world so different and special from most out there. Payton loved trips with Grandma Leigh, adventures with PaPa Gerry and Grandma Deb, and fishing trips with Grandpa Allen and Grandma Dorine. Payton loved to share beautiful sunsets with her mom at the family home, something they often did, just the two of them. Payton loved her big sister, Macey, and it very much was reciprocated. Macey was her protector, confidant and voice of reason when needed. They were adventure buddies and Macey felt safe with Payton, could tell her anything and knew they had an unbreakable bond.
Payton Jo Blasingame is survived by her parents, Erin and Charlie Stamper, Rusty Joe and Jami Blasingame (Zach); sisters Macey Blasingame and Kareena Haight (Chase); brother Lance Antilla; nephews Heston, Colt and Conway; her niece, Penelope; maternal grandparents Leigh Cathey, Gerald Cathey and Debbie Howard, and Allen and Dorine Stamper; paternal grandparents Sandi and Dan Axtell; her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and bonus aunties and their families.
Payton Jo was preceded in death by her uncle Ted Lance Blasingame; paternal grandfather Theodeore Lee Blasingame; and her maternal great-grandparents, Alvin Cathey, Gertie and Buster Fruit, Edwina Nitz, Don Nitz and Bill and Birdie Allen.
“If you’re not paying attention to the trees and how they sway in the wind then what are you even doing?” — anonymous
A Celebration of Payton Jo’s life will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Big Eddy Lodge, 3286 Viewpoint Road, Ahsahka.