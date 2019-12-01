Pauline Audré Bovey, 88, peacefully passed away in her daughter’s home Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Missoula, Mont.
Pauline was born Feb. 3, 1931, to Gaylerd and Neva Pratt, of Craigmont. She attended Kitterel grade school and was a graduate of Craigmont High School in the Class of 1949. She married Dwaine Bovey on Sept. 25, 1949. They farmed the land and raised their two children, Byron and Claudine. Pauline loved raising her children and staying involved as a Bluebird leader. She raised chickens and sold the eggs to the neighbors.
She was a member of the United Church of Craigmont. Pauline was a proud breast cancer survivor. She loved to garden and took great pride in her yard. This love was passed on to some of her five grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Sauvageau, Kristen (Kristoff) Kipp, Nathan (Shawna Heisterman), Casey Shelden and Jennifer (Shawn) Richards. She cherished her six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine Bovey; son Byron Bovey; grandson Casey Shelden; and her brother, Donald Pratt. She is also survived by her sisters, Gayle Way, Barbra Whitely and Kay (Ron) Wiloughby; and brother Jere (Kathy) Pratt.
Services to be held 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the United Church of Craigmont, with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to Craigmont Quick Response, United Church of Craigmont and the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society.