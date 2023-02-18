My beloved mother and a friend of many, Pauline “Polly Ann” Nelson, died from complications of pneumonia Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital. She was afflicted with Alzheimer’s, and a stroke two years ago impaired her speech and left her partially paralyzed. Now she is with the angels. I take comfort knowing mom no longer feels any pain and is with dearly cherished family and friends in Heaven.

Mom was the youngest of four children born to Felix and Nettie (Nilson) Nelson, of Troy. Mom was a “preemie,” weighing only two pounds when she was born Nov. 5, 1947. She attended school for 12 years in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1966. She was active in band, drill team and cheerleading, as well as the school’s drama club.

