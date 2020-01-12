Paula Marie (Silvestri) Hoene, 69, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1950, in Martinez, Calif., to Joseph Francis Silvestri and Jo Anne Silvestri. Paula started school at St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School in Lewiston. She graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1968 in Cottonwood. She attended Carroll College in Helena, Mont., and Gonzaga University in Spokane, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in management technology in 1990 from Lewis-Clark State College. She graduated with a Master of Arts in political science from Washington State University in 1993. She was working on a doctorate of political science at WSU.
She married Dennis Michael Hoene on Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Paula served as a leader in the 4-H and Camp Fire organizations. She was a Blue Bird as a young girl and was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Paula worked at the IGA in Grangeville. She was the parish secretary at Holy Family. She taught courses at WSU, University of Idaho, LCSC and Walla Walla Community College. She served as the president and board member of Quality Behavioral Health and as a board member on the Asotin County zoning board. She recently was working as a librarian at Walla Walla Community College.
Paula was an extraordinary, loving and generous wife and mother, a student and teacher, a woman of wit and wisdom. She was always interested, curious and willing to put in the work to find out about an eclectic array of subjects, fields and the world in general. From fly fishing to civil management, her interests were literally unbounded. She enjoyed cooking, traveling the local area, fly fishing, shooting, bird-watching and identifying local insects and plants. She was active in local politics on the practical level, helping to ensure our community had quality mental health services and ensuring fair zoning in our county. She was dedicated to her family and community. Paula always found a way to participate. She leaves behind a numerous and belligerent family. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Michael Hoene, of Clarkston; brother Dames Christopher Silvesrtri, of Lewiston; sister Nancy Anne Silvestri, of Vancouver, Wash.; son Dohn Paul Hoene, of Clarkston; Fawn Amber Hoene, daughter-in-law, of Clarkston; grandson Nicholas Tyler Dutton (Hoene), of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandson Forrest Cristophe LaTella Lowe, of Clarkston; grandson River Crea LaTella, of Lewiston; grandson Julian Jay Hoene, of Seattle; granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Hoene, of Seattle; granddaughter Sky Kindred LaTella, of Clakston; son-in-law George James Keleher, of St. Petersburg, Fla; daughter Sara Elizabeth Ozmer (Hoene), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; granddaughter Samantha Daniel Ozmer (Hoene), of St. Petersburg; grandson Alexander James Keleher, of St. Petersburg; son Joeseph Edward Hoene, of Seattle; daughter-in-law Michealle Riojas Hoene, of Lynnwood, Wash.; grandson Damion Matthew Riojas, of Lynnwood; granddaughter Ryly Marie Hoene, of Edmonds, Wash.; granddaughter Adrianna Nicole Riojas, of Kingsville, Texas; great-granddaughter Payton Genesis Herrera, of Kingsville; granddaughter Haily Rose Hoene, of Lynnwood; son Matthew James Hoene, of Seattle; daughter-in-law Amanda Cohrs Hoene, of Seattle; granddaughter Emma Brianne Hoene, of Seattle, and grandson Christian Michael Hoene, of Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Francis Silvestri; her mother, Jo Anne Silvestri; and her great-granddaughter, Lily Anne Hoene.
There will a memorial Mass and rosary Jan. 18 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. The rosary is at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Root. Memorial donations can be given to local public television. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.