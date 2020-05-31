Paula K. Peterson Lahti

Paula, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her family, from complications after a brief illness.
She was born March 5, 1945, to Woody and Nola Peterson, in Boise. The family moved to Lewiston when Paula was 9 years old. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1963.
Paula married William “Bill” Lahti in June 1963 and had two children, Michelle and John. As a homemaker, she found time to be a coach of Michelle’s girls’ softball team (Tweety Birds) and was a Cub Scouts den mother. When the kids were both in school, she worked for Sacajawea Junior High until they were in high school. She then took business classes and worked for various businesses until starting a career at Walmart, working there until retirement.
Paula was very artistic and enjoyed several hobbies, including quilting, fiber arts and found a love for creating steampunk art. She was a featured artist at the Blue Lantern in 2013 and her art was also displayed in the Morgan’s Alley Studio 202 for a time. If you are curious about her art, look up the April/May 2014 issue of the Idaho Senior Independent magazine to learn more.
She also loved camping, going to several different areas over the years. The Oregon Coast, Leavenworth, Sawtooth Mountains and Winchester were among her favorite places. The family always had Weimaraner dogs, and she and Bill had five different dogs through the years. Jake, her current dog, was a great joy and comfort to her.
The highlight of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter Michelle (Joe) Streiff; son John (Rocky) Lahti; grandchildren Daniel (Tiernan), Brianna (Wyatt), Kayla, Annamarie, Ridge; great-grandsons Bentley and Avery; brothers John (Sally) Peterson and Jim (Susie) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Woodrow Peterson and Nola Vincent. Paula was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith in these last days carried her through this challenging illness. There will be a family gathering for a graveside service. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank in the area to support families impacted by our current pandemic.