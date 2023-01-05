Paula Dorene Lohmeyer

Paula Dorene Lohmeyer, of Orofino, went home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Paula was born in Oklahoma on Dec. 14, 1943, to Dorene (Rodden) and Paul E. “Gene” Good. The oldest of three children, she was raised in her dad’s home state of California. In 1961, she graduated from W.S. Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., and then worked for five years at the Pacific Telephone as a Telephone Operator, a Trainer and a Business Office Representative.

In 1964, Paula married William G. McDonald. They were blessed with two children, Scott and Amy. As the kids grew, she earned an early childhood education certificate, followed by an A.A. degree from College of the Canyons in nearby Valencia. She taught preschool for 10 years, including five years as director of her own preschool in Frazier Park, Calif., where she and Bill had built a log home in the Pine Mountain Club.