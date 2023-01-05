Paula Dorene Lohmeyer, of Orofino, went home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Paula was born in Oklahoma on Dec. 14, 1943, to Dorene (Rodden) and Paul E. “Gene” Good. The oldest of three children, she was raised in her dad’s home state of California. In 1961, she graduated from W.S. Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., and then worked for five years at the Pacific Telephone as a Telephone Operator, a Trainer and a Business Office Representative.
In 1964, Paula married William G. McDonald. They were blessed with two children, Scott and Amy. As the kids grew, she earned an early childhood education certificate, followed by an A.A. degree from College of the Canyons in nearby Valencia. She taught preschool for 10 years, including five years as director of her own preschool in Frazier Park, Calif., where she and Bill had built a log home in the Pine Mountain Club.
In late 1983, she began a new career starting as a part-time seasonal aide then became an office assistant for California State Parks. In 1986, she and Bill divorced, and in 1990, she accepted a position as administrative technician at the Gold Mines District in Grass Valley, Calif.
In 1990, Paula met James Lohmeyer in church. They fell in love and married in 1991 in Grass Valley. In 1993, she accepted a position with California Fish and Game in Redding, Calif. She decided to further her education in 1997. Graduating with honors, she earned her degree in human resources/business administration from Simpson University. She was proud and pleased when her family, plus her boss and all her staff, attended her graduation. Through her years of state service, Paula had promoted steadily, retiring in 2006 as the administrative officer III for the Northern Region of California Fish and Game based in Redding.
In 2006, Paula and Jim moved to Orofino to enjoy the beautiful Idaho countryside during retirement. Travel was their hobby, and together they visited all 50 states plus Canada, Mexico and several countries in Europe. They traveled by cruise ships and trains, but she really loved being co-pilot and navigator when they traveled in their motor home. Paula enjoyed reading, gardening, her Bible study groups and knitting. She donated more than 200 hand-knit scarves to the National World War II Museum’s Knit Your Bit campaign to provide scarves to Veterans Homes nationwide.
In her younger years, she was a backpacker, once hiking the John Muir trail from Little Yosemite Valley to Mammoth Lakes. Another favorite was a rafting trip on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Hiking to the top of Mount Whitney with her son Scott, the International Balloon Fiesta with her daughter Amy and touring Europe with Jim were great adventures. She also loved to bicycle many miles in many places, including on a beach in Florida, with Jim on their “bicycle built for two.”
Paula was active in several community organizations. She was a generous and caring person who laughed a lot in spite of her 2020 cancer diagnosis. Dearest to her heart were her Lord, Jim and her loving family.
Paula is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 31 years; her son Scott McDonald and wife Lori, of Orofino; her daughter Amy Kelly, of Mather Calif.; her stepson Aaron Lohmeyer, of Fort Irwin, Calif.; and beloved grandchildren Melissa McDonald and Ian McDonald, plus adorable great-granddaughter Alice, all of Bakersfield Calif.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.