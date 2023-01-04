Paula D. Siple

Paula D. Siple, 68, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. Paula was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Seattle to Lawrence and Greta (Whitney) Wertzler. She grew up in Redmond, Wash.

After graduating from Redmond High School in 1973, she went to Washington State University to major in art history. It was at college where she met her roommate’s brother, Gene Siple. Paula and Gene were married Feb. 2, 1975, at the Greystone Church in Pullman.