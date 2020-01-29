Paul Schmidt, 71, was born to Alfred and Martha Schmidt in 1949. He was one of six children and grew up in Nebraska. After graduating from high school, he served honorably for the U.S. Navy as a radarman on the USS Nitro, deployed in the Mediterranean.
After leaving the Navy, he moved to Vail, Colo. He began his career in the grocery business, while taking advantage of the camping and fishing opportunities provided by the area. Paul later moved to Idaho, where he continued to work in grocery stores in Weippe, Cottonwood and Grangeville. Paul was extremely hard working. He took pride in his work and doing things correctly the first time. He strove for quality work and provided excellent customer service.
He met and married Irene Wettstein in 1976. They moved to Grangeville and raised three children. When not at work, Paul was an exceptional home cook. He also had numerous interests including history, football, the outdoors, traveling and, most recently, cabochon and jewelry making. He admired the delicate intricacies of small details and enjoyed working with his hands. He enjoyed capturing vacation moments and travels on camera and recounting details of past adventures with his wife and family — so long as it was him behind the camera, not in front of the camera.
Paul was exceptional at helping whenever possible. He strove to put family first and would help with whatever he could, no matter the scope of the request. He would volunteer to help with house projects on his days off, take a phone call to help with a recipe, or lighten the mood with a “dad joke.” He knew what was important to his family and stayed strong to provide them with whatever he could.
Paul suddenly passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Heather, Ken and Greg; and his sister, Barbara. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred, Donna, James and William.
Paul’s celebration of life will be a covered-dish event from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13, held at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. The family would ask that any memories or stories you have of Paul be written down, so they can be preserved. There will be a box at the celebration of life to drop your memories and cards into.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.