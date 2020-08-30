Paul Robert Milligan was born Jan. 10, 1950, in Lewiston, and left this Earth on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 70 because of complications from cancer. His three youngest children and wife were at his side as he peacefully departed comfortably at home in Bonney Lake, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verland Hugh “Bob” Milligan and June Marie Milligan (Lee); and his older brother, Lawrence Hugh “Larry” Milligan.
He was the youngest of three siblings, being survived by his sister, Diana Jean Spring (Milligan). He leaves behind the love of his life, Teresa Ann Milligan (Frazier), wife of 41 years; and five children, Shaun, Gina, Ashley, Bobby and Kelly.
Paul grew up idolizing his older brother and sister. He always loved his childhood home in Lewiston and talked about it often. He recalled a happy childhood, joyous holidays and family always being present. He was an accomplished violinist and played in the Lewiston High School Philharmonic Orchestra. He graduated from Lewiston High School and spent a short stint as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Guam.
Paul spent his entire adult life in the automotive industry, finding passion in owning, working on and trading vintage cars. He began his fascination with cars while pushing broom at a local gas station as his first job. As his life’s work unfolded, he became well known in the auto parts world, working in several stores and dealerships, and owned an auto parts store for a time in Burien, Wash., and Federal Way, Wash. He was known as the “go-to guy” and always willing to help get his customers back on the road. After retirement in 2012, he filled his days with gardening, grandkids, listening to old rock ’n’ roll and swooning over his wife, Teri.
Raising his children was no small feat. He enjoyed spending many family vacations camping and beachcombing, but he especially loved the dry weather and deep snow of Idaho and Montana. He watched as his children grew into adults, cheering them along the entire way.
The family will be holding a private gathering Sept. 5 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston and no formal services are planned at this time.
The family requests that instead of flowers or gifts to please donate to the Lewiston High School Music Department; or to the Lewis-Clark State College Automotive Program.