Paul L. Johnson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in Clarkston. He was 59. Paul was born in 1963 to Edward and RosaLea Johnson. He attended school in Clarkston.

Paul married Shirlee Snyder in 1985; they later divorced. Paul and Shirlee had two daughters, Jami in 1988, and Kylee in 1990. Paul raised us girls on his own after Shirlee passed in 1998. He was the best dad in the whole world.