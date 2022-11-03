Paul L. Johnson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in Clarkston. He was 59. Paul was born in 1963 to Edward and RosaLea Johnson. He attended school in Clarkston.
Paul married Shirlee Snyder in 1985; they later divorced. Paul and Shirlee had two daughters, Jami in 1988, and Kylee in 1990. Paul raised us girls on his own after Shirlee passed in 1998. He was the best dad in the whole world.
Dad worked a variety of jobs in his lifetime, including digging graves, delivering meat, repairing vacuums and eventually retiring from Potlatch because of an accident that broke his back. He learned how to locksmith to occupy his hands and his mind — and to be able to bail us and our friends out every time we locked our keys in our cars.
He was an artist and loved to create. He could take any idea and turn it into something amazing. He made rock sculptures and sold them at the local craft fair. He loved to hunt for the perfect rocks for his creations. He also collected gems and liked to paint while watching Bob Ross videos.
Dad’s best friend was born in 2013 to his youngest daughter. His grandson, Collin James Weber, was the light of his life. They spent mornings, afternoons and summers together. They loved to shoot targets, play games, discuss rocks and gems and argue about who even knows what.
He was blessed with three more grandsons before his passing and his daughters and grandsons were his whole world. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for us and it is hard to imagine how we are going to continue without him. Dad spent the better part of his life in extreme pain, but it never stopped him from being at every event or activity for us. We take comfort knowing that he is no longer in pain.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa-Lea; sister Gayle; brother, Terry; and his companion for years, his dog, Razor. He is survived by his father, Edward; daughters Jami (Robert) and Kylee (Nick); sister Kathy; grandsons Collin, Stewart, Oliver Paul and Kai; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
It is hard to explain the full impact of someone’s life in just a few paragraphs. Dad was the absolute best man we have ever known. He was our best friend and will be missed every single second of every single day. We are so thankful to have spent our entire lives knowing we are loved and that we had someone we could always count on.
There will be no service, Dad would have hated that. Instead, and in his honor, spend some extra time with your loved ones, you never know when it could be your last chance.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of Paul’s youngest grandson, Kai.