Paul James Million

Paul James Million, beloved husband, father, papa, grandpa and friend, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.

Paul was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Garfield. The Million family relocated to Moscow when Paul was 7 years old. He graduated from Moscow High in 1956. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army later that year, serving as a military policeman and eventually receiving training as a radar repairman. The training he received in the Army and his wide-ranging mechanical skills served him well throughout his life. Paul worked for Western Valley Seed, later Crites Seed in Moscow, for more than 40 years, eventually retiring to spend his “golden years” at the home place east of Moscow, where he grew up and where he had raised his own family. That home, where Paul lived since the mid-1940s, holds a special place in the hearts of the family. We can see him starting his day, interested in whether there was frost last night, conferring with the barometer, listing tasks that need to be done, checking whether deer had gotten into the garden, and testing the physical limits of how many cups of coffee can be made by reusing a Keurig pod.