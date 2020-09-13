Paul J. Hines, 80, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, because of complications from dementia. He was surrounded by his loving family. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul managed his illness with strength, humor and the tenacity to hang on to his compromised memory for as long as he was alive.
Paul was born Nov. 18, 1939, to Martin P. Hines & Helen M. (Strudel) Hines in Cottonwood. In 1943, the family moved to Lewiston, where Paul and his four brothers, Jerry, George, Tom and Rich Hines grew up. Paul graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in teaching. In 1961, Paul married Penny Long in a small ceremony at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene. It was in 1962 Paul and Penny moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., where they lived and raised their children, Marty, Staci and Darsy.
Paul and Penny were the owners and operators of Hines Pest and Weed control from 1970-78. They later opened another pest control service called Spreading Oaks Spray Service from 1981 until their retirement in 2002. Following their retirement they returned to their hometown of Lewiston.
Paul was a true foodie, he loved music, he was an impressive pool player, he enjoyed working in his yard and he loved his family and friends. Paul will be remembered by all the lives he touched with his kindness and humbleness.
Paul is survived by his children, Marty (Anna), Staci (Bob), and Darsy (Jon); brother Rich Hines; two grandchildren, Kraig (Sam) and Caleigh Jo; one great-grandson, Langston; one step-grandson, Brandon; his numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Helen Hines; wife of 51 years, Penny Hines; and brothers Jerry, George and Tom Hines.
The family would like to personally thank Marty and Anna Hines for their love and devotion in guiding dad when he could no longer lead, for helping him feel independent even though he was not and for fulfilling our wishes to keep him safe in the comfort of his home until his journey in life was over. We are forever grateful.