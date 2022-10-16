Paul Ernest Kimble Sr.

Paul Ernest Kimble Sr. was born June 8, 1934, and passed Oct. 14, 2022.

On June 8, 1934, a son was born to Max and Delora Kimble. They raised Paul on a farm south of Pomeroy. Paul’s first memories were of an elk carcass hanging in the attic in the winter and his dad going up to cut meat off for the evening meal. Early in Paul’s life, the family moved to a farm just outside of Pomeroy, where he attended elementary and high school.