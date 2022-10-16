Paul Ernest Kimble Sr. was born June 8, 1934, and passed Oct. 14, 2022.
On June 8, 1934, a son was born to Max and Delora Kimble. They raised Paul on a farm south of Pomeroy. Paul’s first memories were of an elk carcass hanging in the attic in the winter and his dad going up to cut meat off for the evening meal. Early in Paul’s life, the family moved to a farm just outside of Pomeroy, where he attended elementary and high school.
In high school, Paul was a leader. He was the Future Farmers of America president and Associated Student Body president his senior year. All through school, Paul raised and showed Hereford cattle at the Garfield County Fair, Spokane Junior Livestock Show and the Portland International Livestock Show.
Paul played football and really enjoyed watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play football.
Paul and Barbara McKeirnan were married Feb. 22, 1953, and they worked on the Kimble family farm along with part-time jobs. One of those part-time jobs was installing antennae and wire into homes for a new technology called TV (the first cable guys).
Paul, Barbara and their small family moved to Colton to farm a place at the top of Steptoe canyon. After three years, they moved back to Pomeroy and farmed on Kuhl Ridge and on Valentine Ridge.
Paul and Barbara had as many as 12 dairy cows that they milked until about 1965 and always had beef cattle. In 1970, the family moved back to his childhood home where he worked on the community project “Century Farms.” He was a member of the Pomeroy Christian Church and served as a deacon and treasurer for several years. Paul loved collecting old tools and barbed wire and has a large collection of both.
Paul and Barbara had four children, Paul Jr. (Pam) and children Kyle (Carrie) Kimble, Jay (Briana) Kimble, Dawn Purcell; Jennie Kimble and children Tracy (Tim) Gutman, Chad Thayer, Michelle (Justin) Schmidt; Coyzet Lueck and children Brandy (Peter) Wigen, Toni Grow; Christy Novotny (Vince) and children Paul Vernon (Julia) Novotny.
Paul and Barbara have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Delora Kimble, his sister Janet Kimble Scoggin and his youngest daughter Christy Kimble Novotny.
A service will take place at 11 a.m., Oct 19, at the Pomeroy City Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene.
Memorials may be given to Pomeroy FFA Alumni PO Box 950, Pomeroy WA 99347.