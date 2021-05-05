Paul E. Horne, son of Ron and Leah Horne, passed away of natural causes Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Clarkston. He was 63 years old.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He meant the world to many and was always willing to help others. He loved his family, camping and playing the drums.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Richelle (Mike) Cooper, and their children, Jordan and Dylan; his son, Shawno (Kristin) Horne, and their children, Kassidee, Kyler, Kenzie and Kamdyn; his brothers, Alan Horne and David Horne, and sister Katherine (Ron) Lloyd; many nephews, nieces, cousins and lifelong friends, whom he loved very much.
A celebration of life will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. The location is at the Asotin Fairgrounds Bennett Building. It will be a casual affair to share memories and our love for Paul. Please sign the online Book of Memories at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.