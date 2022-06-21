Paul Douglas Ayers passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 13, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Paul was born and raised in Lewiston, where he met and then married the love of his life, Rose Anne “Rosie,” on Dec. 30, 1972.
After high school, Paul served in the U.S. Army for six years, during which time he and Rosie welcomed their greatest joy — their son, Jason, in 1973. After serving time in the military, Paul went on to proudly wear a badge for the next 39 years. He held many positions and titles, working his way through the ranks of the Moscow Police Department (1½ years), the Lewiston Police Department (30 years), and the Issaquah Police Department (7 years); eventually retiring as Chief of Police from both Lewiston and Issaquah. While serving in Lewiston, Paul also earned his degree from Lewis-Clark State College as well as the honor of graduating from the FBI National Academy.
After retirement, Paul and Rosie moved to Meridian and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends; as well as checking items off their bucket list. In 2017, Paul began volunteering for the Red Cross, providing aid and support to countless families through difficult situations and instructing classes throughout the organization. He was deployed for natural disaster relief across the country, including Florida and California.
In his 30s, Paul began enjoying what would become one of his true passions: golf. He would go on to play on courses across the globe (St. Andrews in Scotland) and achieve the highly sought-after hole-in-one in March of this year. He shared his passion for golf with his family and dear friends, typically playing three to four times a week. Paul was an avid reader and loved cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. He was a true global traveler, visiting countless countries with friends — his last trip was to Iceland, where he saw the Northern Lights.
Of all of the hobbies that Paul enjoyed, spending time with those he cherished and cared about was what he loved the most. He was well-known for his practical jokes and “harassing” the kids of family and friends. He was always quick with a witty remark and was known to change the rules of any game to make it meet his benefit. He will be forever missed and never forgotten; living on through all the memories of those he loved and those who loved him.
Paul was preceded in death by his soul mate and beloved wife, Rosie, in 2016; and parents, Lewis and Essie Ayers. He is survived by his son, Jason Ayers; grandsons Nicholas Vicente and Nathan Ayers; and sister Patricia Kechter (Roger).
If inclined to do so, please make a donation to your local Red Cross in honor of Paul’s memory.
A service for Paul will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Gibson Chapel of Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise.