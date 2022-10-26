Paul DesRoches passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in Kamiah. He was born May 29, 1973, to Larry DesRoches and Patricia Zolber DesRoches.
He lived in Kamiah all his life. He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1992 and from Lewis-Clark State College in 1995. He worked as a general handyman and construction worker for Valley View Water and Sewer District. His next job was working for Goetz Construction, where he worked until his death. His spare time was spent relaxing with his dog, Charlie. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting, as well as visiting with friends.
Paul loved to help people. He was always helping his family, neighbors and friends. He volunteered at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and, for the past 15 years, at Kamiah BBQ Days. He also volunteered the past 10 years with the Emergency Feeding Ministry. His nieces and nephews were special to him, and he loved them very much.
Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tex and Bernice DesRoches; maternal grandparents, Cliff and Jerry Zolber; father Larry DesRoches; and two aunts.
Paul is survived by his mother Patricia DesRoches; sisters Cathy (Josh) Holderbaum and Ann (Scott) Onstott; brother Frank DesRoches; nieces Lauren Onstott, Lindsey Onstott and Ruby DesRoches; nephews Zela DesRoches and Brandon Holderbaum.
Funeral services are to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Kamiah, with a graveside service at Kamiah Cemetery to follow. Join the family for food and fellowship back at St. Catherine’s after the graveside service.