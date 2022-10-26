Paul DesRoches

Paul DesRoches passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in Kamiah. He was born May 29, 1973, to Larry DesRoches and Patricia Zolber DesRoches.

He lived in Kamiah all his life. He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1992 and from Lewis-Clark State College in 1995. He worked as a general handyman and construction worker for Valley View Water and Sewer District. His next job was working for Goetz Construction, where he worked until his death. His spare time was spent relaxing with his dog, Charlie. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting, as well as visiting with friends.