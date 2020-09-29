Paul DeCoursey Preppernau, beloved husband of Kathy Atkison Preppernau, passed to his new life Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at age 84 at the Hospice Care Center, Providence Hospital in Everett, Wash.
He was preceded by his parents, Charles and Hazel Preppernau, and his son, Barry Preppernau. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two sons, Brian Preppernau and Brent Preppernau (Andrea); two stepchildren, Rick Whitmore (Patti) and Lynette Whitmore (Mickey); 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
A celebration of Paul’s life service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Freeze Cemetery Potlatch, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating followed by a reception at the Carol Ownbey home down the road from Freeze Cemetery.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.