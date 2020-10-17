Paul Dallas Groseclose was born April 25, 1966, in Lewiston to Dallas and Connie Groseclose. Paul’s family moved from Lewiston to Moscow in the fall of 1974, where he grew up with his big sister, Lisa.
Paul attended Moscow High School and spent his time fixing muscle cars and driving fast; he was known for his love of the Pontiac GTO. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1984, then completed an associate degree in auto body from North Idaho College.
Paul met the love of his life, Jill, in a little place they like to call “Paradise,” in 1986, and they married in the winter of 1989. Paul and Jill wanted a family, and in 1994 they had their first-born son, Dillon Patrick Groseclose. Dillon was Paul’s reflection. In 1996, Jill asked Paul for a blue-eyed girl, and along came his second child, Libby Anne Groseclose. Libby shared Paul’s crooked grin. Dillon and Libby were the center of Paul’s joy; he was a present and loving father and husband. Together, Paul and Jill built a life in Troy, where Paul served his community for the rest of his life.
Paul’s contribution to his community was rooted in his desire to serve others. People who knew Paul knew he had a heart for others. He served on the Troy Fire Department, Troy EMS and City Council. His love for his community knew no bounds. He was quick with a helping hand, and had a sense of humor that had the people around him falling apart with laughter.
Paul passed away the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center, surrounded in love. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Groseclose. Paul is survived by his mother, Connie (Rob Kneale); his sister, Lisa (James Stimmell); his niece and nephew, Hope and Michael; his wife, Jill; and children Dillon and Libby.
Paul’s family would like to express an unmeasurable gratitude to the people who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held for Paul Dallas Groseclose at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Troy Lions Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Troy Fire Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.