Paul Christopher Funke, 61, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Paul was born June 26, 1957, in Lewiston, to Darlene Ann Halleen Funke and Felix C. Funke Jr. He was a general contractor and a master carpenter.
Paul is survived by his former wife, Nancy Potter, and their daughter, Tayen Bear Funke; his first wife, Ellen Butler Funke, and their two children, Matthew C. Funke and Jenny F. Fauntleroy, and her husband, Michael Fauntleroy, and his grandson, Lucas Geesey; his sisters, Janet F. Manton (Robert) and Elizabeth F. Rich’e (Timothy); his brother, Grant P. Funke (Joycelyn); and his nieces, Shannon E. Doggette and Sarah M. Kelley.
We will remember Paul as a loving father, a master craftsman and a bright, vital spirit. He will live in our hearts forever.