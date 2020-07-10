Patty M. Cooper

Patty (Swanson) Cooper was born Aug. 4, 1948, in Lewiston. She passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
She was destined to travel. Upon completion of high school in Pierce, she traveled to Boise, where she attended college and studied business. It was there she met and married Duane Synoground. They had a daughter, Nicole. When travel ended with the U.S. Air Force, they settled in Lewiston.
Cooking and serving others were her lifetime career and passion. It was in Winchester where she married Russell Cooper, and just down the road in Craigmont, she managed the Camas Club Café, serving area residents for more than 20 years.
She moved to Lewiston and accepted a job as meal site coordinator/nutrition head cook for the city of Lewiston, serving all of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She and David Boknecht, the love of her life, volunteered many hours helping provide meals to those in need. Holiday season around the senior nutrition center was a busy time. She conducted many fundraisers to supplement the program and sold specialty trays, breads and cookies.
She was an avid supporter of the Red Shirt Program sponsored by the center, a program providing Orofino inmates on-the-job training that allowed them the opportunity to prove themselves eligible for employment.
Her volunteer work went beyond the Senior Center. She cooked meals for the Elks Club, participated in their Christmas food drives and recruited teams to bake more than 100 dozen cookies for low-income seniors and disabled individuals. Her generosity extended to her church family as she donated food, cooked for families in need and sponsored children with a Christmas wish. Patty also had a catering business and served food to parties of all sizes.
Travel increased. Travel for Patty and David was not limited to the United States, but extended into 32 countries. Travel did not end with David’s untimely death; it became a part of her grief recovery as she continued to travel with family and friends.
She loved her Lord and Savior. Her final trip? To heaven, where she knew her lasting home would be.
Family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole; her grandchildren, Amber Ray (Brad), Ashley Boyer, Abbie Boyer and Tyler Boyer; her great-grandchildren, Keenan Ray, Kevin Hunter, Evangeline Hunter and Lucas Ost; her brother, Larry (Roxy); and nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Swanson; and her mother, Edith Swanson.
Patty’s memorial was held July 6 at First Church of the Nazarene.