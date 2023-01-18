Patty Lou Reese passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lewiston. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Lewiston to Lafe DeWitt Grant and Wanda Leona Jergens. Patty spent her younger years in Lenore and Lewiston. She moved with her mother to Enterprise, Ore., where she graduated high school. After high school, she then graduated from the dental assistant program at Oregon State University.
Patty married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Reese, on Feb. 25, 1956, in Portland, Ore. They began their new life together in San Francisco, and were later sealed in the Oakland, Calif., Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple eventually settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they raised their four children.
Patty was a loving wife and mother. She was devoted to her family and her faith. She willingly served others in many capacities including her church and career and made many lifelong friends along the way. Patty was most happy spending time with her family and friends.
Patty is preceded in death by her father Lafe Grant, mother Wanda Strobel, husband Bill Reese and granddaughter Lillian Reese. She is survived by children Randal Reese (Melinda), of Rexburg, Idaho, Lisa Kirk (Chuck), of Spokane Valley, Eric Reese (Deana) and Christopher Reese (Aubrey), of Lewiston, brother Terry Strobel (Jade), of Livermore, Calif., stepbrother Larry Grant (Francine), of Lewiston, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., in Lewiston.