Patty Lou Reese

Patty Lou Reese passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lewiston. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Lewiston to Lafe DeWitt Grant and Wanda Leona Jergens. Patty spent her younger years in Lenore and Lewiston. She moved with her mother to Enterprise, Ore., where she graduated high school. After high school, she then graduated from the dental assistant program at Oregon State University.

Patty married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Reese, on Feb. 25, 1956, in Portland, Ore. They began their new life together in San Francisco, and were later sealed in the Oakland, Calif., Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple eventually settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they raised their four children.