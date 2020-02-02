Patti Irwin Wallace, 71, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, in Port Orchard, Wash., from heart failure.
She was born July 11, 1948, to Edward and Laura Irwin, in Pasadena, Calif.
Patti was raised in Alhambra, Calif., where she was a Girl Scout and her mom was her troop leader. She was active in her church and enjoyed time with her family and friends at the beach and Disneyland. At the age of 16, her family moved to Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966, and then graduated with a diploma from Lewis Clark Business College. She successfully owned and operated Action Bail Bonds for more than 10 years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She enjoyed the unpredictable work schedule, the late night drives to other area towns and always having an ear to her scanner. She was the first to know about every speeding ticket.
Her true passion in life was working as a certified nursing assistant. She worked in home health care and skilled nursing facilities for more than 20 years, and especially enjoyed working with memory care patients. She always took into account the little things and went out of her way to bring happiness and personalized care to her patients, many of whom became her very dear friends. She continued to work in health care until her failing health forced her to retire in 2008.
Patti had an adventurous spirit and loved to plan her next vacation. She loved the ocean, and Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast was her favorite destination. She also loved returning to her hometown in California, visiting the lifelong friends she made there as a child, and taking her children to places that were special to her. She always loved to fish and consistently would out-fish all of her companions. She taught all of her grandchildren that “a little bit of rain should not keep you from catching your limit.” She loved live concerts and attended several every year. She was a lifelong Elvis fan and loved Keith Urban. She moved to Port Orchard in 2014 to be closer to her children. She enjoyed whale watching, riding the ferry, going to the beach and attending local festivals.
Patti enjoyed being close to her family, and she loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was able to proudly attend the high school graduation of her oldest great-grandson in 2019. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Patti is survived by her husband, Dan Wallace, of Port Orchard; three children, Julie (Pete) Abbott of Port Orchard, James Palmer Jr. of Port Orchard, and Lori (Ira) Lawless of Palmer, Alaska; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Toby.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A remembrance social will follow.