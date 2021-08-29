Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Aspen Park in Moscow. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Boise to Donald and Ruth (Pollard) Turner. Pat’s father was a miner, which required the family to move quite a bit. Some of her fondest memories were of the times she and her brother Ben spent on her aunt and uncle’s ranch in Oregon, which was known as the Hole in the Ground. As a freshman and sophomore, she attended school in Jordan Valley, Ore. Every Sunday, she was flown by her brother Ben or cousin Jean from the ranch to Jordan Valley, where she would attend school for the week. She would return to the ranch by plane Friday evening. It surprised all of us to discover that Pat actually learned to fly at that time.
Her family then moved to Kooskia where she graduated from Kooskia High School in 1950. Pat met Curt Yenney in Kooskia, and they were married Sept. 8, 1950, just before he left to serve in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, they lived in several different homes in the Avon area near Deary. They eventually bought a house in Avon, which Pat was still living in when she fell and broke her leg during June of this year.
Early in their marriage, Pat worked in Deary at the Mica Mine processing plant. But what she truly loved was their cattle, horses and growing a big garden. She and Curt thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing, berry picking and riding horses.
Pat was involved in the community and was a longtime member of the Avon Busy Bees. She was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother, never missing a chance to support her family in any way possible.
All of us know what an amazing woman she was. She could take care of the cattle, buck hay, cook an amazing meal or make wonderful treats. The grandsons fondly remember her famous huckleberry cream pie. Many also couldn’t get enough of her delicious salsa.
Pat’s house was always open. She loved to have people stop by and sit at the kitchen table for a visit. There was always something good to eat or a sweet treat to enjoy. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Mary) Yenney, of Troy; daughter Aleica (Darrah) Eggers, of Deary; grandsons Lannie, Andrew, Grant, Dustin and Drew; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Lilah and Emmett. Pat also leaves behind her faithful dog, R.C.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad Ellis Nelson; in-laws Jim and Jennie Yenney; brother Wesley Bennett Turner; husband Curt; sister-in-law Lorraine McPherson; and her husband, Don.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Deary Community Bible Church with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
The family suggests memorials to the Deary Ambulance Fund or the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.