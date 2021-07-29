Patsy Jane Roberts grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho. By the time she graduated from high school in 1957, she had made up her mind to serve the true God, faithfully and without reservation. As things turned out, that was a vow that she never broke in the ensuing 64 years of her life.
Patsy was 82 years old when she passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. She served in an active role as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses during that time. Her battle with Alzheimer’s disease is the only thing that slowed her down in recent years — and eventually caused her death.
Patsy, who never married, concentrated her lifelong efforts in a spiritual manner, using God’s Word, the Bible, as her sword of truth. She served as a full-time pioneer minister nearly her entire life, doing so by knocking on people’s doors and conducting Bible studies with those interested in learning about God’s Kingdom and its benefits. She was baptized in 1957.
In three of those years of preaching and teaching (1963-65), she served as a special pioneer in the Chicago area, putting in at least 100 hours per month in God’s service. Most of her ministry was spent in places like Cheyenne, Wyo., Pocatello, Salina, Kan., Brooking and Deerfield, Ill., as well as many productive years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Her love for Jehovah was always strong, and she built up a repertoire of favorite Bible verses, including Revelation 21:4 where the promise of an earth devoid of pain, mourning, outcry and death is assured by the creator.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Roszella Roberts, brother Ronald Roberts and sister Verajean Gilbert.
She is survived by her brother, Ken, and wife Judy Roberts and sister Elaine Huggins, both of Lewiston; and 11 nieces and five nephews.
At present, the date for a memorial service for Patsy has not been set but there are tentative plans to eventually hold a Zoom meeting in her memory.