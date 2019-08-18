June 27, 1934 — Aug. 16, 2019
Patsy Ann Cook, 85, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
Patsy was born June 27, 1934, in Springview, Neb., to Walter Sawyer and Anna Vetter Sawyer, followed by her baby brother, Duane, in 1950. She spent her childhood in the Basset, Neb., area, graduating from Rock County High School. From a young age, Patsy had a beautiful singing voice and participated in school and church choirs. In high school, she was privileged to be selected to sing a solo for the governor of Nebraska. To her very last days on Earth, she was humming songs.
Patsy, as a child, helped with the caregiving of her mother, Anna, who had multiple sclerosis and sadly passed away when Patsy was only 16 and her little brother was 2. Along with her father, she was then responsible for raising her brother. When she graduated from high school, she continued her caregiving skills by becoming a nurse’s aid for Dr. Pantzer in Bassett.
She married Farrell “Pete” Cook of Springview, Neb., in 1954. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Pete and Patsy moved to Lewiston in 1955, making their home in the Lewiston Orchards and raising five children, plus her brother, Duane. Patsy was a dedicated wife and mother, staying home to raise her family. She loved the Lord and was involved in many church activities, including singing and Bible studies. She taught home economics at Acts Christian School and organized the annual School Victorian Tea. She worked in the 4-H kitchen at the Nez Perce County Fair for many years.
One of Patsy’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, and they adored her. They will forever have memories of Grandma Cook busy in her strawberry-themed kitchen making them many treats and lemonade.
Patsy experienced many health issues in the last 14 years and spent the last three years at an assisted living facility. Pete visited her many times a week, along with her children and grandchildren. She was much loved, and we take comfort in knowing her beautiful voice is singing with the angels in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Pete; son David Cook (Barb), of Lewiston; son Mark Cook, of McCall; daughter Deanna Warner (Paul), of Boise; daughter Darla Rogers (Pat), of Lewiston; Tena Boson (Rick), of Lewiston; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Sawyer; stepmother Ellen Sawyer; and brother Duane Sawyer.
A special thank you to Patsy’s caregivers — your kindness and care meant so much to the family. Also, we thank St. Joseph’s Family Hospice for helping Patsy through her last days. Our deepest gratitude to Jim and LaVonne Heitmann for their everlasting gift.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, followed by a reception at 1 p.m. at the Barn Community Center at Guardian Angel Homes, located at 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston. A private burial will take place later that day. The family suggests any donations be sent in Patsy’s name to Fanconi Anemia, 1801 Willamette St., Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401.