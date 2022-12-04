Patrick William Bradley, 84, of Clarkston, died suddenly Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Patrick was born Nov. 15, 1937, to William and Francis Porter Bradley in Spokane. He was the firstborn of seven children. The family moved to Lewiston when Patrick was 3 years old.
Patrick attended St. Stanislaus School through the eighth grade and went on to graduate from Lewiston High School in 1956. While in high school, Patrick was a member of the National Guard.
Immediately after high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 20 years. He spent several years in Texas as well as Japan, Turkey, Okinawa and Thailand. Patrick was a proud Vietnam veteran. During his military career, he married and had his daughter, Stephanie in 1969. He then remarried and adopted his daughters, Linda, Carol, Susan and Sharon.
After retiring from the service, Patrick earned his two-year degree in major appliance repair at Lewis-Clark State College. He then owned and operated his own business for several years. Patrick’s vocation took him to Wyoming, Arizona and California.
While in Phoenix he attended The Casa, a Franciscan Renewal Center. It was there he met his future wife, Dottie. They were together for 36 wonderful years, ending up in Corona, Calif., where Dottie taught high school chemistry and Patrick worked in electronic sales. In 2002, they retired and moved to Lewiston.
Patrick and Dottie lived a very active lifestyle. They bought a motor home and were “snowbirds” for a time. They also became very active in the Harley Davidson group in Lewiston. Patrick belonged to a group called “The Road Buzzards” that met weekly for a road trip of three or four hours, where they rode to a destination, had lunch, enjoyed great conversation and beautiful scenery. Patrick and Dottie made many friendships through their association with the Harley Club. One of the biggest highlights of the Harley years was Patrick’s participation in the annual “Run for the Wall,” riding from California to Washington D.C. Patrick was always passionate about supporting and honoring our active military, our veterans and most especially our POW/MIAs.
Patrick often looked serious and reserved, however, he had a sly sense of humor, which came out especially at holiday parties and gatherings with friends and family.
He was a loving father and husband who gave unselfishly of himself to his loved ones. He and Dottie loved going out to restaurants and there were several that they frequented, but Zany Graze was their favorite. They had a special bond with the people who worked there and felt as if they were family.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dottie; his daughters Stephanie, Linda, Susan and Sharon; and his stepchildren, Paul, Elizabeth, John and David. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, Mike (Anita), Sharon Newbury, Steve (Cindy), Rick (Patty) and Geoff (Debi). He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janet and his daughter Carol.
A celebration of Patrick’s life was held March 17 with friends and family attending.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston was in charge of arrangements.