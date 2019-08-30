Patrick Wayne Loseth, 64, a longtime fixture in the medical community of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who was equally well known for his civic involvement and big smile, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in an automobile accident.
Patrick was born in 1955 in Moscow, the first of two sons of John and Merle (Bobbitt) Loseth. He grew up in Orofino, in a home situated on the north bank of the Clearwater River, and it was there that his lifelong affection for the region’s rivers and devotion to fishing was spawned, so to speak. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1973, and his early education was invaluably supplemented by two summers spent at the Stanton Cedar Mill, where he and brother Chris earned $1.90 an hour bundling shakes. He devoted nine years to military service, serving in the Idaho National Guard from 1972-74, the United States Air Force from 1974-77 and the Nevada National Guard from 1978-80.
During his time in Nevada, Pat turned his attention to what would become a medical career that spanned five decades. Pat received his associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 1978 and 1980, respectively; he graduated from the Emergency Nurse Specialist Program at the Methodist School of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., in 1981; and he received a bachelor’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Creighton University in Omaha in 1983.
Pat honed his skills in myriad positions including, but not limited to, emergency flight nursing, surgical nursing and corrections. He expanded his expertise to the point where he owned and operated Clearwater Anesthesia in the L-C Valley, where he practiced from 1985 until his death. He was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and was licensed to practice in both Washington and Idaho. He was proud of his work and the people he touched.
Patrick was a volunteer firefighter beginning in 1988. He was elected commissioner for Asotin County Fire District No. 1 in 2000. He was very dedicated to the fire and EMS community, both in Lewiston and Clarkston. Patrick always took the opportunity to serve the community.
Pat married Diane Eggers in 1987. They made their home in Clarkston and had three children, Shawnna, Andrew and Keeton. Patrick was a mentor to many kids through the years. The Loseths have “a great extended family.”
Pat and Diane were the consummate hosts, equally adept at staging intricately planned parties for scads of people, or intimate gatherings thrown together at a moment’s notice. While he excelled at any number of culinary skills, Pat especially enjoyed tending to the grill, where he prepared copious amounts of meat, chicken and fish — all delectable without his condiment of choice, Heinz ketchup, which was invariably present on his plate.
Pat spent his time doing what he loved — for example, fishing, although for him it was more of a social occasion than an outdoor pursuit. It was about making memories and spending quality time with those he cared about. Even in the brisk fall and winter months, when he would be on the Clearwater or Snake pursuing steelhead, he seldom wore long pants. He especially enjoyed going to Alaska with his boys and other family friends. In addition, Patrick was often found at “Tina Tuesday” or “cheerleading” for darts and paintball. And of course, playing Santa during the winter months. He particularly enjoyed playing Santa alongside Diane, aka Mrs. Claus, at National Adoption Day in Phoenix every year.
Pat and Diane thoroughly relished travel, whether those adventures took them to far-off destinations or local haunts. They were probably only home five weekends out of the 52 in the year. He made friends effortlessly, could integrate himself into any conversation and did not hesitate to initiate a handshake or hug.
Patrick is survived by Diane, daughter Shawnna Riggers (husband Steve Krenzel), of Phoenix; sons Andrew Loseth (wife Amanda), of Clarkston, and Keeton Benedict, of Clarkston; brother Chris Loseth (wife Lori), of Asotin; nephews David Loseth, of Wheatland, Wyo., and Erik Loseth, of Clarkston; and nieces Caitlin Loseth, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Rachel Vance and Laney Vance, both of Yakima. The profound sorrow surrounding by Pat’s untimely passing is sadly amplified by the fact that he will miss the birth of his first grandchild — Andrew and Amanda are expecting a son in September.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Life Center Church, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, with burial to immediately follow at the Cavendish cemetery. A reception will take place beginning at 3 p.m. at the Red Lion in Lewiston. Pat’s family invites everyone to attend in Pat’s ensemble of choice: cargo shorts, plaid shirt and sandals.
Pat’s family encourages donations in his memory be made to VFW Post 3296 in Orofino.